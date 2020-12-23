Window smashed at Norfolk church

Published: 2:49 PM December 23, 2020

A window on Our Lady of Annunciation Catholic Church in North Everard Road was smashed on Monday, December 21. - Credit: Google

Police have launched an investigation after a Norfolk church window was smashed.

A window at Our Lady of Annunciation Catholic Church in King's Lynn was smashed at around 6.15pm on Monday, December 21.

Police have said they are investigating the incident of criminal damage at the North Everard Road church.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at around the time of the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Stuart Doe in the Op Solve Team on 101 quoting reference number 36/89859/20.