Police patrols stepped up after spate of city burglaries

Published: 6:22 AM December 4, 2020

Barrett Road in Lakenham, Norwich, where there has been a series of overnight burglaries from sheds. - Credit: Google

Police are stepping up patrols near the Norwich ring road after a spate of burglaries over one night.

Between Sunday, November 29 and Monday, November 30, three sheds were broken into on the A146 Barrett Road, Lakenham, according to a Norfolk Police spokesperson.

They said: "Additional police patrols of the area have been carried out this week."

One of the victims was David La Motte, 65, an editorial originator for the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, whose £2,000 French-made Lapierre electric bike was stolen overnight.

He had only bought his cobalt blue bike with black wheels and handlebars in July this year and used it for leisure rides.

David La Motte, 65. from Barrett Road, Lakenham, whose bike was stolen between Sunday, November 29 and Monday, November 30, 2020. - Credit: Sheree La Motte

Mr La Motte noticed it had been taken on the morning of November 30 after noticing the shed door was open.

The bike was attached to a gas barbecue with a heavy duty lock on the crossbar, which was taken, but the battery which made it function was left behind.

Mr La Motte said: "They forced the shed lock and smashed up the gas barbecue to get to the bike. It was a bit of a shock. It is quite a nice bike."

He added he had never been burgled before and described Barrett Road as a safe area.

The newspaper employee bought the bike after wanting to upgrade his former bike of 15 years and it was covered on insurance.

Commenting on the other two burglaries, the police spokesman said a black and red Honda CRF 450 motocross bike was stolen from a large wooden shed which was forced open at around 4am on November 30.

The other burglary took place at another property where criminals broke into an insecure shed between 6pm on November 29 and 7.30am the following morning.

During that crime two screwdrivers and a set or wire cutters were stolen.

The Norfolk Police spokesperson added: "We would ask that any witnesses or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or have any information about this, contact Norfolk Police on 101. Householders are advised to keep their sheds or outbuildings locked and secure when they’re not in use. For additional security, they may also wish to consider installing an alarm and security light."







