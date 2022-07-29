Police hunt driver after hit-and-run in Norfolk village
- Credit: Google Maps
Police are hunting a van driver who was involved in a hit-and-run in a Norfolk village.
The incident happened just after 6am on Tuesday, July 19, when the driver of a Renault Vivaro van was involved in a collision with a cyclist in Stow Bedon Road, in Thompson near Watton.
The driver of the van did not stop at the scene of the crash.
The cyclist, a woman in her 20s, suffered a fractured wrist and a sprained ankle in the crash and was taken to hospital for treatment.
She has since been discharged.
Officers are searching for anyone who witnessed the incident or the white Renault Vivaro van in the area to get in touch.
They would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact PC Donna Quinn at Thetford Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 86 of July 19.