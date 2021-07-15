News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tyre slashers target 20 cars across three streets

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:45 PM July 15, 2021   
The tyres on 20 cars parked across three streets in Thetford were punctured in the same night.

A serial tyre slasher is wanted in Thetford, having punctured the tyres of 20 cars.

The incidents happened in Bury Road, St Mary's Crescent and Amulet Close between 7.30pm on Tuesday and 8.30am the following morning.

Those involved are now wanted by police on suspicion of criminal damage.

Police are keen to hear from witnesses to the incidents, and are asked to contact Sgt Karen Aldridge at Thetford police station on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk Live
Thetford News

