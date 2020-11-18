Search

Police continue hunt for man who threatened shop staff with knives

PUBLISHED: 15:57 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 18 November 2020

Police are investigating after staff were threatened during a knifepoint robbery at the One Stop Post Office on Swan Lane, Long Stratton. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Police are continuing to hunt for a man who jumped over a shop counter and threatened staff with knives.

DI Chris Burgess, of Norfolk police, is urging anyone with information on the knifepoint robbery at Long Stratton post office to get in touch.

The robbery happened at around 9.30am on Tuesday (November 17) morning, when a man armed with two knives entered the Post Office on Swan Lane, Long Stratton.

Having threatened workers and demanded money, he left the shop - which is also a One Stop convenience store - with a quantity of cash.

Staff were left shaken, but no-one was injured.

Despite carrying out extensive searches in the local area, officers have not yet been able to trace the suspect.

He is described as white, aged in his 20s, between 5ft 6 and 5ft 8, and of slight to medium build. He was wearing dark clothing and a black face covering.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “The suspect jumped over the post office counter before threatening staff with two knives.

“The three staff members were understandably distressed by what happened but were fortunately uninjured. We’re following various lines of enquiry and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information should contact Norwich CID on 101, or call Crimestopppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

