Police hunt Norwich man with connection to assault

Liam O'Reilly is wanted by Norfolk Police. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Officers are on the hunt for a wanted man in connection to an assault.

Liam O’Reilly, 26, from the Norwich area, is wanted in connection with an assault as well as malicious communications offences.

He is described as white, 5ft 10 and of slim build. He has short light brown hair with facial stubble.

Anyone who may have seen him, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.