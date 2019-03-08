Police release description of man who fled from hospital

A description of a man who fled from police while being taken to hospital has been released while the hunt continues.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said that the man was black, in his 20s with short hair. He was wearing light tracksuit bottoms and a dark top.

The man had been receiving treatment at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) but fled at around 11.35am on Wednesday (July 31).

A hunt for the suspect was launched immediately and is still continuing.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Police continue to track a man who absconded from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital yesterday morning, while under arrest for public order offences.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and it is not believed that he poses a threat to the wider public."

As previously reported, police told staff at the John Innes Centre not to leave the premises while they search for a man who had been arrested for public order offences.

An NNUH spokesman said they were unable to comment because of patient confidentiality.