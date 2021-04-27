News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police probe latest cannabis factory find in town

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 9:23 PM April 27, 2021   
Cannabis plants found in property in Wisbech.

Cannabis plants found in property in Wisbech. - Credit: Norfolk Police

An investigation has been launched after police discovered a ‘substantial’ cannabis farm.

Norfolk Police said they had been acting on intelligence when they located a large number of cannabis plants at a property in Wisbech. 

The find on Tuesday, April 27 included an operation with special lights and ventilation to help grow the plants, which have been seized. 

Last November a similar cannabis factory with 130 plants worth more than £100,000 was found in a house on Verdun Road in Wisbech.

Meanwhile in August police arresting two people on suspicion of burglary in Wisbech found 11 rooms stuffed with £170,000 worth of cannabis plants.

In a tweet Norfolk Police said enquiries were ongoing into the latest discovery. 

Anyone with information about the production or supply of drugs can report it to police at: www.norfolk.police.uk/contact-us/6-report-it
 

You may also want to watch:

West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Angling Direct on Aylsham Road.Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2017

'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700

Christine Cunningham

person
A stone cross stands on a triangle patch of land at a crossroads.

Weird Norfolk

Weird Norfolk: The secret tunnel in North Norfolk marked with a cross

Stacia Briggs And Siofra Connor

Author Picture Icon
Cuckoo Road, Stow Bridge, near King's Lynn Norfolk

Bag a bargain as homes go on sale from £50,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at Ludham Bridge after being called to reports of a man in the water.

Man crushed between boat and river bank airlifted to hospital

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon