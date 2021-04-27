Police probe latest cannabis factory find in town

Published: 9:23 PM April 27, 2021

An investigation has been launched after police discovered a ‘substantial’ cannabis farm.

Norfolk Police said they had been acting on intelligence when they located a large number of cannabis plants at a property in Wisbech.

The find on Tuesday, April 27 included an operation with special lights and ventilation to help grow the plants, which have been seized.

Last November a similar cannabis factory with 130 plants worth more than £100,000 was found in a house on Verdun Road in Wisbech.

Meanwhile in August police arresting two people on suspicion of burglary in Wisbech found 11 rooms stuffed with £170,000 worth of cannabis plants.

In a tweet Norfolk Police said enquiries were ongoing into the latest discovery.

Anyone with information about the production or supply of drugs can report it to police at: www.norfolk.police.uk/contact-us/6-report-it

