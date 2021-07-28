News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Published: 1:33 PM July 28, 2021    Updated: 2:20 PM July 28, 2021
A body was found at Cary's Meadow in Thorpe St Andrew just before 8am on Wednesday, July 28.

- Credit: Sophie Wyllie

The body of a man has been found on the outskirts of Norwich, police have confirmed.

Officers were called just before 8am on Wednesday to Cary's Meadow in Thorpe St Andrew.

A body was found at Cary's Meadow in Thorpe St Andrew just before 8am on Wednesday, July 28.

A body was found at Cary's Meadow in Thorpe St Andrew just before 8am on Wednesday, July 28. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

A member of the public found the body.

Police attended and recovered the body of a man believed to be in his 20s.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

A body was found at Cary's Meadow in Thorpe St Andrew just before 8am on Wednesday, July 28.

A body was found at Cary's Meadow in Thorpe St Andrew just before 8am on Wednesday, July 28. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

A formal identification process will now take place and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.

