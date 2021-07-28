Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich
Published: 1:33 PM July 28, 2021 Updated: 2:20 PM July 28, 2021
The body of a man has been found on the outskirts of Norwich, police have confirmed.
Officers were called just before 8am on Wednesday to Cary's Meadow in Thorpe St Andrew.
A member of the public found the body.
Police attended and recovered the body of a man believed to be in his 20s.
The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.
A formal identification process will now take place and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
