Motorcyclist hit 130mph on NDR while failing to stop for police

The rider of a motorcycle was spotted by police travelling at almost double the speed limit – but failed to stop for officers when greeted by sirens and flashing blue lights.

Police attempted to pull over the motorcyclist for speeding at 130mph on the Northern Distributor Road (NDR) close to Thorpe Marriott at around 4.20pm on Saturday.

The rider would likely have been issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) and sent on their way, but will now receive a court summons after deciding to ignore officers’ requests to stop, police said.

There was no police chase as officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) decided not to pursue the rider in the interest of public safety.

But police said: “The registered keeper will have a notice of intended prosecution hit their doorstep within the next week or so.

“They’ll now have to explain to a court why they decided to fail to stop and ride at 130mph.”