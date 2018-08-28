Search

Police end stabbing investigation following enquiries

PUBLISHED: 13:26 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 21 January 2019

Police have ended their investigation into an alleged stabbing on Roman Road in Lowestoft. Picture: James Carr.

Police have ended their investigation into an alleged stabbing after making further enquiries.

It follows an incident that was alleged to have taken place at 6.30am on Wednesday, January 16, on Roman Road in Lowestoft.

Following enquiries made in relation to the assault, officers are now satisfied that the incident did not happen as first described.

Police spoke with the victim, a man in his early 40s, and he admitted that he had self-harmed rather than been stabbed.

