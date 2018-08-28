Police end stabbing investigation following enquiries

Police have ended their investigation into an alleged stabbing after making further enquiries.

It follows an incident that was alleged to have taken place at 6.30am on Wednesday, January 16, on Roman Road in Lowestoft.

Following enquiries made in relation to the assault, officers are now satisfied that the incident did not happen as first described.

Police spoke with the victim, a man in his early 40s, and he admitted that he had self-harmed rather than been stabbed.