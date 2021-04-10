Police dog tracks down driver hiding in a ditch after fleeing crash scene

Published: 11:10 AM April 10, 2021

The scene of the early morning crash on a village road in Somerleyton. Picture: NS Police Dogs Twitter - Credit: NS Police Dogs Twitter

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after fleeing from the scene of a crash.

Police were called following reports that a car had crashed into a wall on a village road in Somerleyton in the early hours of Saturday morning (April 10).

With officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team and the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dog Unit responding, searches were carried out around the B1074 road in the village after the driver of the white car fled after the crash.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dog Unit said Pd Harry tracked the driver into a field, with the motorist soon found "hidden in brambles in the bottom of a ditch."

In a tweet, the team revealed the driver was then arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

It said: "One en route to custody having provided a breath reading of 135ugs."

The driver remains in custody as inquiries continue.



