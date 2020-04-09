Search

Police deploy spikes to stop stolen sports car and arrest four

PUBLISHED: 16:52 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 09 April 2020

Four men have been arrested after they took a sports car without consent causing a police chase which had to be ended with a spike trap. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Four men have been arrested after they took a sports car without consent causing a police chase which had to be ended with a spike trap.

After the BMW 320 was taken without consent yesterday, Wednesday April 8, it failed to stop when officers tried to pull it over in Gorleston.

As the vehicle fled, it took a joint operation from officers in Norfolk and Suffolk, including the police force’s Operation Moonshot and Operation Sentinel teams, to stop the suspects.

A spokesman for the police forces said the car was stopped with a spiked ‘stinger’ at the roundabout junction of Peto Way and Normanston Drive.

After coming to a halt, the driver and three passengers ran from the officers on foot and three men were arrested at the scene.

One man was able to shortly escape the police, but a search involving dogs lead police to the suspect who was found and detained.

A spokesman said: “All four were arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and breach of a health order. All suspects have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Sergeant Nick Tungatt, from Norfolk’s Operation Moonshot team, said: “Criminals need to know that during the lock down we are continuing to patrol the streets and both forces and specialist departments will continue work together to stop those intent on committing crime in both Norfolk and Suffolk.”

