Probe into alleged fraud at former Norwich Prison cafe continues

PUBLISHED: 20:42 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:42 18 October 2019

Cafe Britannia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

An investigation is continuing following an allegation of fraud at Café Britannia in Norwich.

The café, which ran from a building attached to Norwich Prison, announced on Wednesday it was closing in August.

The closure came after the Ministry of Justice, which owns the site, served a notice to management saying they needed to leave.

Norfolk Police previously confirmed that it had an ongoing accounting fraud investigation relating to Café Britannia dating to 2018.

A man in his 60s has been interviewed under caution and released under investigation.

A police spokesman said the investigation was "ongoing".

More than 50 were set to lose their jobs with the closure of the café.

It was run by community interest company Britannia Enterprises Norwich CIC.

