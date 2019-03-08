Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali Archant

Police are continuing to investigate a double stabbing near to Norwich railway station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Six police vehicles were called to Riverside Road, at the junction with Thorpe Road, along with the ambulance service after two men were stabbed at just after 3.20pm on Wednesday, November 14 last year.

The men were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

You may also want to watch:

Witnesses described their shock after the streets were left splattered with blood following the attack.

A 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old man from the Norwich area were arrested in connection with the incident, which is believed to have started in Hollywood Bowl on Riverside, but were later released under investigation.

A police spokesman said enquires were ongoing into the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.