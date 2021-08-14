Published: 9:05 AM August 14, 2021

A general view of White Hart Street in Thetford. Police are investigating reports a woman was raped in a property off White Hart Street in December 2019. - Credit: Archant

Police are continuing to investigate an allegation of rape in Thetford.

Officers received reports a woman in her 30s was attacked by a man who raped and verbally threatened her in a property off White Hart Street, Thetford.

It is understood to have happened between 11.30pm on December 12 2019 and 2.30am on December 13 2019.

Another man was said to be in the room at the time with both described as having foreign accents.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said an investigations were "ongoing".



