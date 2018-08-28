Investigations continue into Great Yarmouth murder

Police are continuing to investigate the murder which took place in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, November 7.

A man remains on police bail as investigations continue into a murder in Great Yarmouth.

A man in his 60s remains on police bail in relation to the murder in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates A man in his 60s remains on police bail in relation to the murder in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said enquires into the incident which took place in South Market Road on Wednesday, November 7, are ongoing.

Kelvin Adamson, 56, is believed to have died as a result of a single stab wound.

Initially, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were arrested in connection with the murder.

The woman was questioned for a day before being released.

The man remains on police bail.

Police were called to a property in South Market Road at 10.20pm on the night of the attack.