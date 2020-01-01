Four under investigation still as probe continues into Norwich brothel

Four people remain under investigation while police continue their enquiries after a brothel was discovered in Norwich.

Three men, aged 20, 24 and 49, and a 21-year-old woman were arrested after police attended a property on Spencer Street on August 19 following concerns were raised for the welfare of people at the address.

The four people were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where they were questioned before being released under investigation.

A police spokesman said all four people remain under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.

Police identified one victim at the address, who was supported by specially trained officers.

Neighbours in the street said they had seen the police at the property - and were not surprised.

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101.