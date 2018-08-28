Search

Advanced search

Police continue investigations into man’s river death

PUBLISHED: 11:50 27 December 2018

The Little Ouse river in Brandon where the body of a man was found on December 20. Picture: Conor Matchett

The Little Ouse river in Brandon where the body of a man was found on December 20. Picture: Conor Matchett

Archant

Police investigating the discovery of a man’s body in the river at Brandon are preparing a file on the circumstances surrounding his death for the coroner.

Emergency services were called an area near Riverside Way on Thursday December 20 after a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water.

Police have confirmed that the death remains unexplained but is not being treated as suspicious.

Investigations are continuing, but the identity of the man has since been established and his next of kin have been informed.

Detectives are now preparing a file for the Suffolk coroner and an inquest into the man’s death and the circumstances of how he came to be in the River Little Ouse is expected to be held.

People living nearby have expressed their shock at the discovery but said it was not the first death in the river.

Andrew Rose, 58, landlord at the nearby pub, The Ram Inn, said: “They pulled a few bodies out of the river. I have been here nine years and they have pulled three or four out.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Cotswold villages: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

Top Cottage, Broadway via Character Cottages (c) Oliver Grahame Photography

Christmas markets and events in the Cotswolds

Christmas celebrations at Gloucester Quays

10 great walks in the Cotswolds

There are many walking trails which make the most of the beautiful landscape of the Cotswolds / Image: antb

Cosy Cotswold pubs: 12 of the best places to go

A snowy winter scene at The Ebrington Arms

10 cosy Cotswold cottages you can rent on Airbnb

Top Cottage, Broadway via Character Cottages (c) Oliver Grahame Photography

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Paddy Davitt: Breathless, blood-pumping entertainment. All aboard the Canaries’ carousel

Teemu Pukki makes his feelings known after a second half yellow card against Nottingham Forest Picture; Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich taxi firm bids to open restaurant for drivers and customers

Mark Streeter, owner of Norwich taxi company Courtesy Taxis. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Duo raise £4,865 for mental health charity in gruelling challenge

Joint Great Yarmouth Town managers, Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair, raised £4,865 for metal health charity Mind by walking 50 miles to their away game in Stowmarket. Picture: Adam Mason
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists