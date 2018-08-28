Police continue investigations into man’s river death

The Little Ouse river in Brandon where the body of a man was found on December 20. Picture: Conor Matchett Archant

Police investigating the discovery of a man’s body in the river at Brandon are preparing a file on the circumstances surrounding his death for the coroner.

Emergency services were called an area near Riverside Way on Thursday December 20 after a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water.

Police have confirmed that the death remains unexplained but is not being treated as suspicious.

Investigations are continuing, but the identity of the man has since been established and his next of kin have been informed.

Detectives are now preparing a file for the Suffolk coroner and an inquest into the man’s death and the circumstances of how he came to be in the River Little Ouse is expected to be held.

People living nearby have expressed their shock at the discovery but said it was not the first death in the river.

Andrew Rose, 58, landlord at the nearby pub, The Ram Inn, said: “They pulled a few bodies out of the river. I have been here nine years and they have pulled three or four out.”