Probe into report driver had been shot at near Norwich closed by police
PUBLISHED: 07:30 23 April 2020
An investigation launched after a driver was shot at by a passenger in a passing car has been closed, police have revealed.
The victim was travelling along Buxton Road in Spixworth at around 1.15pm on December 16, when a small object was fired through the open window of his car and went out through the opposite window.
It is believed that the object came from an air weapon or imitation firearm fired by a man in a passing car.
Police had launched an appeal for information, including asking anyone with any dashcam footage to get in touch.
However, the investigation has since been closed.
A spokesman said: “This investigation has been closed after all lines of enquiry were exhausted.” But the spokesman added that they “would of course assess any new information which came to light and respond accordingly”.
