Probe closed into robbery in which worker threatened with gun

Farm Foods in Westwick Street, Norwich, where there was an armed robbery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Investigations into an armed raid in Norwich in which a worker was threatened with a gun by man wearing a clown mask have been closed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man, armed with a handgun, threatened a shop worker while she was closing up the Farm Foods store off Westwick Street with a colleague before he fled with a quantity of cash.

Armed police were deployed and a search for the suspect was carried out but he was not found.

The 24-year-old supervisor bravely spoke out about her ordeal, and released fresh details, in a bid to help police catch the robber following the raid which happened at about 8.15pm on April 6.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he put her in a “choke hold position” and said: “Don’t get shot for Farm Foods”.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: “The investigation has now been closed due to all lines of enquiry being exhausted and no suspect identified.”

Information to police on 101.