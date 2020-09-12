Probe closed into robbery in which worker threatened with gun
PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 September 2020
Investigations into an armed raid in Norwich in which a worker was threatened with a gun by man wearing a clown mask have been closed.
A man, armed with a handgun, threatened a shop worker while she was closing up the Farm Foods store off Westwick Street with a colleague before he fled with a quantity of cash.
Armed police were deployed and a search for the suspect was carried out but he was not found.
The 24-year-old supervisor bravely spoke out about her ordeal, and released fresh details, in a bid to help police catch the robber following the raid which happened at about 8.15pm on April 6.
The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he put her in a “choke hold position” and said: “Don’t get shot for Farm Foods”.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said: “The investigation has now been closed due to all lines of enquiry being exhausted and no suspect identified.”
