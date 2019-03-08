Investigation closed into sexual assault on dog walker in village

Police have closed an investigation into reports of a sexual assault on a dog walker in a Norfolk village.

Officers were called to Sandy Lane in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, June 11, after it was reported a man had assaulted a woman in the area.

The woman told officers she passed out after the assault but believed her dog bit the attacker, prompting him to run from the scene.

Police launched additional patrols in the area following the incident.

However a spokesman said the investigation had been closed following an appeal to the public for information.

They said: "Officers have exhausted all lines of enquiry available to them and therefore the investigation has been closed.

"Should any further information come to light, the case will be re-opened."