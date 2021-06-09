News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rubbernecking driver caught with no licence

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:51 PM June 9, 2021   
A hattrick of rule-flouting drivers were caught with no licence or insurance by police patrolling the A11.  

Officers were issuing a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) and seizing a car on Tuesday, June 8, when another nosy driver pulled up to investigate. 

It was then discovered that he also had no insurance and licence.

Only two hours later, police seized a third car under the same offences.

In a tweet from Breckland Police they wrote: “Last night #Thetford #T5 1179 & 2119 were issuing a TOR & seizing 1 car for no insurance/no licence as a 2nd car pulled up to investigate - turns out he had no insurance or licence either 2 hrs later the officers were seizing a 3rd car on A11 again no insurance/licence #PC898.” 

