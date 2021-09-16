Motorists have fines and points cancelled over £2m speed cameras blunder

Published: 7:00 PM September 16, 2021 Updated: 7:23 PM September 16, 2021

Lucy Webster holding the letter from the police stating she was wrongly done for speeding when it was a camera fault. With her is her puppy Monty. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Dozens of Norfolk motorists are having speeding fines refunded and penalty points scrubbed after a speed camera blunder.

Drivers who did speed awareness courses are also being refunded due to a temporary traffic order “discrepancy” at roadworks on the A1 in Lincolnshire.

Work on the Grantham southern relief road has seen a 50mph limit imposed with Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership installing temporary speed cameras.

But the error means 19,089 people caught in a five month period are having punishments wiped with Lincolnshire Police refunding £100 speeding fines totalling almost £2 million.

Almost 20,000 fines and penalty points are being cancelled over error with speed cameras on A1. - Credit: Getty Images

In Norfolk, 84 motorists who chose to take speed awareness training are being refunded by Norfolk Road Safety, which ran the courses.

Lucy Webster, 46, from Norwich, was told cameras had caught her doing 57mph as she returned to Norfolk down the A1 from a holiday to Sherwood Forest in May.

She said: “I did dispute it at the time but they were absolutely adamant and I was told 'you were caught so there is no argument'.

“Because I have a clean licence I did the speed awareness course. Now they’ve contacted me asking for my details to give me a refund. They said it’s unheard of.

“I will get a £90 refund for the course but I spent four hours doing it so there is the time off work and the inconvenience, which I’ll get nothing for, as well as the shame factor.”

Chief Superintendent Paul Timmins, of Lincolnshire Police, said the discrepancy had meant some enforcement had been “invalid” but the situation has been rectified.

Chief Superintendent Paul Timmins. - Credit: Lincolnshire Police

“We are working with National Highways and other partners to identify and directly contact motorists who might have been affected and will take action accordingly,” he said.

“This includes the possibility of refunding fines and/or cancelling penalty points that were awarded during the material time of February 16 and July 10 this year.”

National Highways head of service delivery, Adrian Oulds, said: "A temporary speed limit is in place on the carriageway to keep the A1 safe – for both drivers and the construction team – while work takes place.

Temporary speed limits are in place on the A1 during work to build a new junction at Grantham. - Credit: Lincolnshire County Council

“There was a discrepancy relating to the temporary traffic order, which means some of the enforcement was invalid and we are working with Lincolnshire Police to resolve this issue.

“However, we encourage all drivers to observe temporary speed limits through roadworks for their own safety.”