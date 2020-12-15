Large police presence during 'ongoing operation' at travellers' site

Published: 2:03 PM December 15, 2020

Eye-witnesses have described the heavy police presence during an "ongoing operation" around a travellers' site on the edge of Norwich.

Multiple police cars, vans and a dog unit were seen parked outside the Roundwell Park site off Dereham Road, Costessey, from around 8.30am on Tuesday, December 15.

They left around 9.30am, according to neighbours, who said the vehicles were parked on the Norwich-bound dual carriageway.

The entrance to Roundwell Park travellers' site on Dereham Road, Costessey, on the edge of Norwich. - Credit: Archant

One neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said he saw two police vans, seven police cars and a dog unit.

He saw one police officer around the vehicles which were at the entrance to the South Norfolk Council-owned site.

The eye-witness said he and his partner had lived in the house, opposite the travellers' site for four years, and said they had never experienced any trouble from the residents.

Another neighbour, who also wished to stay anonymous, said he noticed the cars after spotting the blue lights from his kitchen window.

He said: "I thought it was odd."

A traffic was delayed or blocked due to the police presence and no other emergency services were called.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said the operation was ongoing.







