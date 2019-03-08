Updated
Lock-down at Norfolk school will be lifted shortly
PUBLISHED: 11:50 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 15 March 2019
Archant
A lock-down on a Norfolk school will be lifted shortly, police have confirmed.
Norfolk police had been called just before 11am to Cliff Park Academy in Gorleston to reports of a “suspicious male at the school”.
Rumours had been circulating on social media that there was a man with a gun.
Further enquiries by officers identified the male as a student and no weapons were found.
The school have said it will lift the lock-down shortly.
