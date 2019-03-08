Lock-down at Norfolk school will be lifted shortly

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A lock-down on a Norfolk school will be lifted shortly, police have confirmed.

Norfolk police had been called just before 11am to Cliff Park Academy in Gorleston to reports of a “suspicious male at the school”.

Rumours had been circulating on social media that there was a man with a gun.

Further enquiries by officers identified the male as a student and no weapons were found.

The school have said it will lift the lock-down shortly.