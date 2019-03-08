Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Updated

Lock-down at Norfolk school will be lifted shortly

PUBLISHED: 11:50 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 15 March 2019

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A lock-down on a Norfolk school will be lifted shortly, police have confirmed.

Norfolk police had been called just before 11am to Cliff Park Academy in Gorleston to reports of a “suspicious male at the school”.

Rumours had been circulating on social media that there was a man with a gun.

Further enquiries by officers identified the male as a student and no weapons were found.

The school have said it will lift the lock-down shortly.

Most Read

Robbers ambushed and pinned woman to ground during terrifying robbery caught on CCTV

CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.

Fate of 4,000-home development in Norfolk town to be sealed today

An artist's impression of the linear park, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Lock-down at Norfolk school will be lifted shortly

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Is this the most remote house in Norfolk?

Miles from civilisation but plenty of peace and quiet; Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe; for sale. Pic: William H Brown Select.

Mum drops six dress sizes after losing more than 7 stone

Sara Cunningham before her Slimming World weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lock-down at Norfolk school will be lifted shortly

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Robbers target three Norwich shops with axe, knife and garden tool in two weeks

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with three shop robberies in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

WATCH: Dashcam captures near miss on blind corner

Dashcam footage shows a near miss with mobile roadworks and an oncoming car. PHOTO: Bill Pitwood

Profits tank at Wetherspoons

Profits at pub chain JD Wetherspoon, which owns Norwich's Queen of Iceni, have tumbled. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

‘Our best signing was Tim Krul’ – Webber launches passionate defence of Canaries keeper

Tim Krul in action during Norwich City's 3-2 win over Hull on Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists