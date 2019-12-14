Search

Police officer punched and elbowed in face during unprovoked attack

PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 14 December 2019

A man was arrested for assaulting a police officer in Downham Market. Photo: Police

A man has been arrested after punching and elbowing a police officer in the face during an unprovoked attack.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in Downham Market, after a man was stopped and searched by officers.

Police said the man then launched an assault, punching and elbowing an officer in the face.

He was arrested and charged, and will appear in court early next year.

The officer was not seriously injured.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

