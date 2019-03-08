Police block off part of housing estate following incident

Multiple police cars, including the dog unit, could be seen on Verbena Road, Cringleford, at about 10pm on Wednesday. Photo: Luke Powell Archant

Police have blocked off part of a housing estate in Cringleford following a late-night incident.

Multiple police cars, including the dog unit, could be seen on Verbena Road at about 10pm on Wednesday.

About five police vehicles were at the scene, but officers would not provide any details about the nature of the incident.

A 4x4 with its hazard lights on and bonnet slightly opened was also in the road.

Verbena Road is located off Round House Way on the outskirts of Norwich.

• Norfolk police have been contacted for further comment.