Police issue warning as thieves target household supplies

A shortage of key household supplies is leading to 'opportunism' by thieves, according to Norfolk Police. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Thieves have been targeting household products and food - prompting police to warn people to keep cars and sheds secure.

Empty shelves and signs in shops show the impact coronavirus is already having on city life. Pictures: Archant Empty shelves and signs in shops show the impact coronavirus is already having on city life. Pictures: Archant

With thefts of key household supplies likely to be linked to the coronavirus outbreak, Superintendent Mike Britton said: “We believe people are taking advantage of current events”.

Over the weekend, two sheds were broken into in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, with household products and food stolen.

A car was also broken into in Gorleston and groceries were taken from inside.

The superintendent said: “Police are warning residents and businesses to keep outbuildings and vehicles secure.

“I would urge home owners to ensure they lock and secure sheds and insecure outdoor buildings and motorists should not leave items on display in vehicles.

“I would also encourage any businesses who have to leave outbuildings unattended due to working from home or self-isolation, to take extra security measures at this time to stop opportunistic thieves.”