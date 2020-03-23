Search

Advanced search

Police issue warning as thieves target household supplies

PUBLISHED: 17:01 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 23 March 2020

A shortage of key household supplies is leading to 'opportunism' by thieves, according to Norfolk Police. Picture: Chris Bishop

A shortage of key household supplies is leading to 'opportunism' by thieves, according to Norfolk Police. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Thieves have been targeting household products and food - prompting police to warn people to keep cars and sheds secure.

Empty shelves and signs in shops show the impact coronavirus is already having on city life. Pictures: ArchantEmpty shelves and signs in shops show the impact coronavirus is already having on city life. Pictures: Archant

With thefts of key household supplies likely to be linked to the coronavirus outbreak, Superintendent Mike Britton said: “We believe people are taking advantage of current events”.

Over the weekend, two sheds were broken into in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, with household products and food stolen.

You may also want to watch:

A car was also broken into in Gorleston and groceries were taken from inside.

The superintendent said: “Police are warning residents and businesses to keep outbuildings and vehicles secure.

“I would urge home owners to ensure they lock and secure sheds and insecure outdoor buildings and motorists should not leave items on display in vehicles.

“I would also encourage any businesses who have to leave outbuildings unattended due to working from home or self-isolation, to take extra security measures at this time to stop opportunistic thieves.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

Tributes paid to a well-loved Norwich musician for whom family was everything

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

‘Don’t open it’: Warning over road tax refund ‘scam’

Warning over 'scam' text messages claiming to be from the DVLA. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Most Read

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

Tributes paid to a well-loved Norwich musician for whom family was everything

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

‘Don’t open it’: Warning over road tax refund ‘scam’

Warning over 'scam' text messages claiming to be from the DVLA. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Holiday let firm owner ‘in tears’ as daytrippers flock to Norfolk coast

File photo of Sheringham seafront. The coast was busy at the weekend, despite advice that everyone should stay away from groups of people. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Popular fish and chip shop closes amid coronavirus

Alanna French, manager of Wells' fish and chip shop French's, with her dad, Marcus, managing director. French's has decided to close temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coastal car parks to close in face of coronavirus

Bacton Beach. North Norfolk District Council has announced it is closing coastal car parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Sheila Denny

Bosses close Pensthorpe with ‘great sadness’ because of coronavirus threat

Bill and Deb Jordan, pictured in happier times at Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham. They have sadly now decided to close because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant
Drive 24