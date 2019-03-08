Drunk person in charge of a child among 17 arrests at Latitude Festival 2019

Less than 20 people were arrested over the course of four days at this year's Latitude Festival, police have confirmed.

Ahead of the festival, police reminded revellers to hide valuables, be careful and remember "no means no" following a number of crimes last year.

Out of the 40,000 attendees, police made 17 arrests at the three-day showcase at Henham Park, in Southwold.

Suffolk Police confirmed 14 people were arrested for possession with intent to supply drugs, one person was arrested for criminal damage and another for possession of a bladed article.

Another person was arrested for being drunk and in charge of a child at the festival grounds.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Police said: "These were all made as a result of proactive work by officers at the location and working in conjunction with site security staff to ensure festival-goers had a safe and enjoyable time."

Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault at the festival, which occurred in the red camping area between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday, July 20.

Specialist trained officers are working with the victim as officers undertake initial enquiries into the attack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the East Safeguarding Unit in Lowestoft quoting reference 42731/19.

Alternatively call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org