Police 'arrest' swan on loose on A47
PUBLISHED: 10:11 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 04 August 2019
Archant
Police have 'arrested' a swan following an incident on the A47 in Norwich.
Police recovered a swan which was on the A47 at Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk armed and roads policing team collected the swan from the A47 this morning before letting it free at Whitlingham Broad.
They said: "Within one hour of their shift this morning, central team had made an arrest after being deployed to an incident on the A47 at Norwich.
"The suspect was released a short while later at Whitlingham Broad."