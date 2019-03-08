Police 'arrest' swan on loose on A47

Police have 'arrested' a swan following an incident on the A47 in Norwich.

Police recovered a swan which was on the A47 at Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police Police recovered a swan which was on the A47 at Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk armed and roads policing team collected the swan from the A47 this morning before letting it free at Whitlingham Broad.

They said: "Within one hour of their shift this morning, central team had made an arrest after being deployed to an incident on the A47 at Norwich.

"The suspect was released a short while later at Whitlingham Broad."