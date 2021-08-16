Teen from Norfolk arrested on suspicion of rape in Dorset
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/darrensp
A 19-year-old from the Norwich area was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault in Weymouth.
Detectives investigating a report of rape and sexual assault in Weymouth, Dorset, are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward – with two people arrested.
The incident occurred between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday August 14 on the beach near to the public toilets by the King’s Statue.
It is reported that a short time earlier, two teenage girls were approached in the town centre by two men and they began to walk together toward the beach.
While they were on the beach, it is reported that one of the girls was raped.
It was further reported that one man attempted to sexually assault the second girl.
Following enquiries, a 14-year-old boy from Gloucester was arrested on suspicion of rape.
A 19-year-old man from Norfolk was also arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault.
They have both been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Detective Sergeant Gareth Jones, of Weymouth CID, said: “Specialist officers are providing support to both of the victims and we are carrying out a thorough and detailed investigation into the incident.
“I am appealing to anyone who was on the beach around the relevant time and witnessed the incident, or may have any information to assist our enquiries, to please come forward.
“We understand that reports of this nature will undoubtedly cause concern for the wider community. Members of the public can approach local officers with any information or concerns.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210131452.
Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111