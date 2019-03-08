Boy, 16, among four arrested after 'large quantity' of drugs seized in Norwich raid

Riverside Road in Norwich. Pic: Google Street View. Google Street View

Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old boy, after police seized a "large quantity" of Class A drugs in a raid on a Norwich home.

Police raided the home in Riverside Road yesterday afternoon, seizing the drugs, cash and mobile phones.

A 19-year-old man from Surrey, a 16-year-old boy from Luton, a 20-year-old woman from Norwich and a 28-year-old woman from Ipswich were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

All four have since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.