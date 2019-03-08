Driver found to be three times over the legal limit

A woman has been arrested after failing to provide a roadside breath test.

A woman has been arrested for failing to provide a roadside breath test.

The incident happened on Friday night when members of Norfolk And Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team stopped the driver as part of routine checks.

When the woman failed to provide a roadside breath test she was arrested and once in custody was found to be more than three times over the legal drink drive limit.

Breckland police tweeted: "A routine stop in #Dereham by @NSRAPT to check on the welfare of a female in her car in #Dereham last night ended with her arrest for failing to provide a roadside breath test. Once in custody she blew 156!! Oh - & cannabis was found in the car! #KeepingYouSafe #Fatal4."