Drink-driver caught on flyover after police spot 'worrying' driving

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:05 AM January 25, 2021   
The car was first spotted on Rosary Road, and stopped on St Crispins Road in Norwich.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of drink-driving in Norwich.

Officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team said they were alerted to the driver after he "drove past them in a very worrying manner".

They were on Rosary Road in Thorpe Hamlet at the time, and caught up to him on the St Crispins Road flyover over Magdalen Street.

The man, who was driving a people carrier with a Norwich City FC logo in the rear window, was arrested for drink-driving.

"Thankfully no-one was hurt," officers said.

Norwich News

