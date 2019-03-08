Search

Advanced search

Man arrested after trying to drive then run away from police

PUBLISHED: 06:59 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:14 17 September 2019

Police arrested a drink-driver in King's Lynn and seized his car. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Police arrested a drink-driver in King's Lynn and seized his car. Picture: King's Lynn Police

King's Lynn Police

Police officers have arrested a disqualified drink-driver who tried to drive and then run away from them.

King's Lynn Police tweeted about the man's failed escape on Monday night.

After officers caught up with him, the man was arrested for drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Most Read

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Norwich baker to close business after 12 years

John Watt, owner of Pye Baker in Norwich, has closed his business. Photo by Simon Finlay.

See inside the new-look ‘Pedro’s’ as revamped bar and restaurant to open at weekend

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens Picture; Neil Perry / Archant

Police arrest five people after stopping a car in Norwich

Police in Norwich have arrested five poeple on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Cyclist seriously injured in crash involving bus on busy road

Newmarket Road. Picture Google.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Customers hit out at second-hand car dealer over faulty vehicles and delayed repairs

Bonds Car Sales in Norwich has been hit with complaints by customers over faulty cars. Picture: Submitted/Archant

WEIRD NORFOLK: Black Shuck appeared to a woman in Buxton at the precise moment her brother dropped dead

The phantom black dog of Buxton that foretold the death of a loved one. Picture: EDP Library/Sam Robbins

Cyclist seriously injured in crash involving bus on busy road

Newmarket Road. Picture Google.

Private school owed £500,000 when it folded just before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich baker to close business after 12 years

John Watt, owner of Pye Baker in Norwich, has closed his business. Photo by Simon Finlay.

See inside the new-look ‘Pedro’s’ as revamped bar and restaurant to open at weekend

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens Picture; Neil Perry / Archant

‘Heartbreaking’ - RAF technician dies after injury in rugby match

Scott Stevenson, a senior aircraftman (technician) based at RAF Marham in Norfolk has died aged 25. Picture: RAF Marham

Police arrest five people after stopping a car in Norwich

Police in Norwich have arrested five poeple on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The plaice to eat: 9 of north Norfolk’s top fish and chip restaurants

Fish and chips is a great British tradition - and here are nine of the best places to enjoy it in north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists