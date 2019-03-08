Man arrested after trying to drive then run away from police
PUBLISHED: 06:59 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:14 17 September 2019
King's Lynn Police
Police officers have arrested a disqualified drink-driver who tried to drive and then run away from them.
King's Lynn Police tweeted about the man's failed escape on Monday night.
After officers caught up with him, the man was arrested for drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
