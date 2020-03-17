Have you seen this man? Police appeal to trace wanted 26-year-old
PUBLISHED: 13:32 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 17 March 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted in the Norwich area.
Steven Wilson, 26, of no fixed abode, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.
You may also want to watch:
Wilson is described as white, 5ft 9 tall, of medium build with blue eyes and short brown hair.
He is known to frequent the Norwich area.
Anyone who may have seen Wilson, or anyone with information about his whereabouts should not approach him and should contact Norfolk Police on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.