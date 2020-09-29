Search

Advanced search

Concern rising after man’s ‘out of character’ disappearance

PUBLISHED: 10:12 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 29 September 2020

Missing man Martin Conroy. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Missing man Martin Conroy. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Concern is rising over the disappearance of a Norwich man, with the public urged to help police track him down.

Martin Conroy, 57, from Margaret Close in Hellesdon, was reported missing at 4.30pm on Monday, September 28.

He failed to turn up for an appointment, which Norfolk police said was “out of character”.

Enquiries have established Martin he was last seen at 9.45am on the day of his disappearance, at Hunt T & C Pharmacy in St Williams Way, Thorpe St Andrew.

It is believed he was driving a black Ford Eco Sport with the registration plate AP19 AWC. He has links with the Aylsham area.

Mr Conroy is 5ft 6ins, slim, with short dark hair and a beard. He has what police described as a “distinctive” tattoo of a spiderweb on his face, near his right eye.

Anyone who has seen him, or knows where he is, should contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting incident number 299 of Monday, September 28.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New retailers open in Chapelfield centre – as changes revealed

Intu is bowing out of Chapelfield but apparently no sale has been agreed yet. Pic: EDP

Huge bearded vulture spotted flying over Norfolk

A bearded vulture - also called a Lammergeier - was spotted near the Norfolk village of Foxley. Picture: James Lowen

Testing continues after 18 Bernard Matthews workers found to have coronavirus

Eighteen workers at the Bernard Matthews factory in Holton have tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Terrifying Norfolk crimes feature in new Channel 5 documentary series

A man in his 30s has been arrested following an armed robbery and carjacking in Norwich in Bull Close Road, Silver Road and Magdalen Road. Picture: Archant

City striker nets a brace on first start for SC Telstar

Soto signed for Norwich City in the summer. Picture: Norwich City FC