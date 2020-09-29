Concern rising after man’s ‘out of character’ disappearance

Missing man Martin Conroy. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Concern is rising over the disappearance of a Norwich man, with the public urged to help police track him down.

Martin Conroy, 57, from Margaret Close in Hellesdon, was reported missing at 4.30pm on Monday, September 28.

He failed to turn up for an appointment, which Norfolk police said was “out of character”.

Enquiries have established Martin he was last seen at 9.45am on the day of his disappearance, at Hunt T & C Pharmacy in St Williams Way, Thorpe St Andrew.

It is believed he was driving a black Ford Eco Sport with the registration plate AP19 AWC. He has links with the Aylsham area.

Mr Conroy is 5ft 6ins, slim, with short dark hair and a beard. He has what police described as a “distinctive” tattoo of a spiderweb on his face, near his right eye.

Anyone who has seen him, or knows where he is, should contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting incident number 299 of Monday, September 28.