Police appeal to trace wanted Norwich man

Published: 12:09 PM May 14, 2021 Updated: 12:40 PM May 14, 2021

Police are appealing for help to trace Michael Oarton, 36, of William Kett Close in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted in Norfolk.

Michael Oarton, 36, of William Kett Close, Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9, of medium build with short dark hair and tattoos on his hands.

Anyone who may have seen Oarton or has information on his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.