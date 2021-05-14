News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police appeal to trace wanted Norwich man

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 12:09 PM May 14, 2021    Updated: 12:40 PM May 14, 2021
Police are appealing for help to trace Michael Oarton, 36, of William Kett Close in Norwich.

Police are appealing for help to trace Michael Oarton, 36, of William Kett Close in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted in Norfolk.

Michael Oarton, 36, of William Kett Close, Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9, of medium build with short dark hair and tattoos on his hands.

Anyone who may have seen Oarton or has information on his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Michael Crowe, who has been reported missing from his home in Norwich

Norfolk Live

Missing man found by off-duty police officer

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks on the A47 are causing delays.

£5m roadworks on A47 cause delays - and months more to come

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A family meet a llama on the opening day of Kilverstone Wildlife Park

The rise and fall of a beloved Norfolk wildlife park

Derek James

Author Picture Icon
Gavin Wright has been jailed after being convicted of sexually assaulting two victims over a 10 year period.

Man jailed for 24 years for raping and sexually assaulting two girls

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon