Hunt for pair who made off from petrol stations without paying

Published: 3:56 PM January 29, 2021

CCTV pictures have been released as police hunt two men accused of making off from petrol stations without paying for fuel.

A blue Ford making was spotted making off from petrol stations without paying for fuel in at least three incidents, Norfolk Police said.

The first incident happened on Christmas Eve at around 12.13am when the driver of the car pulled into a petrol station on Lynn Road in King’s Lynn, putting in £60 worth of fuel and left without paying.

The other incidents took place on Wednesday, January 6 at around 9.15pm when the driver left the BP station on Plumstead Road in Norwich without paying for £47 worth of fuel and on Thursday, January 14, at around 2am at the Co-op petrol station on Dereham Road in New Costessey, where £40 worth of fuel was not paid for.

Anyone with information should Contact PC Mandy Shreeve in Op Solve on 101 quoting 36/90279/21 for the King's Lynn incident, 36/1496/21 for Plumstead Road and 36/2812/21 for New Costessey.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.