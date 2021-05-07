Woman left with bite wounds following dog attack
- Credit: citizenside.com
A woman was left with bite wounds to her hand following a dog attack.
The woman in her 30s was walking her terrier when another dog, described as a Pitbull, grabbed the terrier causing puncture wounds to his neck and back.
The owner made attempts to separate the dogs and suffered a number of cuts to her hands as a result, which required hospital treatment. The terrier also needed veterinary treatment for his wounds.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the dog attack which took place on the Old Hunstanton Beach between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on Friday, April 30.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the pitbull and its owner, who was a man.
Anyone with information should contact PC Chris Stevens at Hunstanton Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results
- 2 'Complete shock' - Neighbours stunned after cannabis farm uncovered
- 3 Three adorable abandoned day-old kittens adopted by stray
- 4 Long tailbacks on A47 due to roadworks and lane closure
- 5 Antiques Road Trip films at Norfolk collectables shop
- 6 Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales
- 7 Norwich Airport puts back a host of flights as Covid bites
- 8 Iconic seafront property sold as £50,000 donated to lifeboats
- 9 Two women injured in serious crash which closed road
- 10 Police hunt for missing Beccles man