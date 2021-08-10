Teenage motorcyclist and pedestrian hurt in seafront crash

Published: 12:18 PM August 10, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Great Yarmouth.

The incident took place at around 3pm on Sunday August 8 on Marine Parade near the Sea Life Centre, when a motorcyclist collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, suffered serious leg and facial injuries, and was flown to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital by air ambulance. He remains in hospital.

The motorcyclist, a boy in his late teens, was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston with injuries to his arm.

Police are looking to speak to witnesses to discuss the collision and the manner in which the motorbike was being ridden. They are also keen to talk to people with dashcam and CCTV footage of the collision.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact PC Joshua Preston at Acle Police Station on 101 quoting CAD number 284 of 8 August 2021. You can also email PC Preston at Joshua.preston@norfolk.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.