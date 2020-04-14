Police appeal for witnesses after Rottweiler attack

File picture. Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a Rottweiler broke free from its collar and attacked another dog. Photo: Dave Thompson / PA PA Archive/PA Images

Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a Rottweiler broke free from its collar and attacked another dog.

A man was walking his German Shepherd dog on a lead along Sands Lane, in Lowestoft, on Sunday, April 12 at 5.30pm when another dog owner lost control of their Rottweiler, which then attacked the German Shepherd.

Officers say the owner of the German Shepherd noticed a man and a woman walking a Rottweiler dog towards him on the other side of the road when they lost control of the dog.

“The man was trying to control the Rottweiler but it slipped its collar and ran across the road, behaving aggressively and tried to bite the German Shepherd dog, causing alarm and distress,” a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said.

It is believed the Rottweiler may live near to Sands Lane.

Officers say anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge as to who the owners were should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/20970/20.