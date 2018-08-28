Police appeal for witness to crash in King’s Lynn

Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on Gaywood Road in King’s Lynn.

Officers were called to the scene at around 5.05pm on Friday, December 7, after a crash involving a blue BMW 3 Series estate and a grey Honda motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his late 20s, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and suffered a minor injury. The driver of the car was not injured.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any dash cam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information should contact PC Keith Hunt at the Roads Armed Policing Team at Swaffham on 101.