Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Lowestoft man wanted on recall to prison

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:06 AM August 19, 2021   
ChristopherEdginton

Christopher Edginton - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police are trying to find a man who is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Christopher Edginton is 24-years-old and has links to Lowestoft and Hartlepool, County Durham.

Edginton is described as white, 5 foot 10 inches tall, with blond hair.

Police are asking for anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Lowestoft Police Station on 101. 

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via its online form.

Lowestoft News

