Have you seen this person? Police appeal for help to trace man

Police are appealing for help to trace Danny Scott Grey. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Danny Scott Grey from Thetford is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

The 33-year-old is described as white, approximately 5ft 9 tall and of slim build with short dark hair.

It's believed he is currently in the South Norfolk or North Norfolk area but he is also known to frequent Norwich, Diss, North Walsham, Thetford and the Cambridgeshire area.

Anyone who may have seen Grey or knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.