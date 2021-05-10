News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Nine cars damaged in overnight spree in Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 2:55 PM May 10, 2021   
Pasteur Road Great Yarmouth

Five cars were damaged on Pasteur Road sometime between 12am and 12.30am, on May 8. - Credit: Google Maps

Nine cars have had their wing mirrors or windscreens damaged in a spate of vandalism in Great Yarmouth.

The damage is believed to have happened in the early hours of Saturday, May 8.

Five cars were damaged on Pasteur Road sometime between 12am and 12.30am. Two more vehicles were damaged on Station Road and a further two on South Quay.

Most had damage to their wing mirrors and windscreens.

Following the incident, police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crime to come forward.

You may also want to watch:

They would particularly like to trace a man who was seen in the area at around the time of the incident.

The man is described as white, aged in his 20s, approximately 5ft 6 tall, with short hair and he was wearing a black hooded top.

Most Read

  1. 1 What can't open in Norfolk on May 17 - and why
  2. 2 Man kicked and punched in head by group of attackers
  3. 3 Moment delivery driver walks through shop window
  1. 4 Five rare birds that have been spotted in Norfolk
  2. 5 Go-ahead for eagles to be reintroduced to Norfolk
  3. 6 Hotel owner on directing The Only Way is Essex stars in Norfolk
  4. 7 Woman who got stuck in marshes rescued by coastguards
  5. 8 Former Primark store goes up for rent
  6. 9 9 long walking trails to explore in Norfolk
  7. 10 Martin Lewis: How to get your hands on £280 if you worked from home

Anyone with information should contact PC Beth Willows at Gorleston Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/30699/21.

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Vote counting

Local Elections 2021

Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Election count

Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: County council election results

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Image taken March 2019 at Thurne on the Norfolk Broads showing St Benet' mill and riverside bungal

Two Norfolk destinations named among most scenic in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Trees and hedgerow on Little Melton Road in Hethersett have been cut down ahead of development by Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey

Environment News

Housing firms slammed for removing trees and hedgerows 'in error'

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon