Nine cars damaged in overnight spree in Great Yarmouth
- Credit: Google Maps
Nine cars have had their wing mirrors or windscreens damaged in a spate of vandalism in Great Yarmouth.
The damage is believed to have happened in the early hours of Saturday, May 8.
Five cars were damaged on Pasteur Road sometime between 12am and 12.30am. Two more vehicles were damaged on Station Road and a further two on South Quay.
Most had damage to their wing mirrors and windscreens.
Following the incident, police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crime to come forward.
They would particularly like to trace a man who was seen in the area at around the time of the incident.
The man is described as white, aged in his 20s, approximately 5ft 6 tall, with short hair and he was wearing a black hooded top.
Anyone with information should contact PC Beth Willows at Gorleston Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/30699/21.