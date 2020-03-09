Two men hurt in attempted robberies in Norwich

Two men in their 20s have been left with cuts, bruising and swelling after they were attacked in Norwich, in two separate attempted robberies.

The first incident took place near to Sloughbottom Park off Drayton Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning (March 3).

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was walking to work when he was approached by two men. The suspects demanded property and when the victim refused, he was hit over the head causing a small cut.

The second incident took place in the early hours of Friday morning (March 6) in Shorncliffe Avenue, near Drayton Road.

A 26-year-old man was cycling to work when he was approached by two men in a small grey car, possibly a Ford Fiesta.

The men got out of the car and demanded property, which the victim refused, he was then assaulted by both men and hit in the face and leg, causing swelling and bruising.

The first suspect is described as white, aged between 30 and 35, 6ft, of large build, possibly bald with a short beard.

He was wearing a dark blue hoodie with the hood up and jogging bottoms.

The second suspect is also described as white, aged between 30 and 35, 6ft, of slim build, short beard and short dark hair.

He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

Following the attempted robberies, police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or noticed men fitting the suspect descriptions in the areas mentioned.

Witnesses should contact Detective Constable Carly Jermy at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/15519/20 or 36/16323/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.