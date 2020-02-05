Search

Man punched in face at cashpoint by motorist in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 09:59 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 05 February 2020

A man was pushed into a wall and punched in the face as he stood at a cashpoint in Norwich.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was at the TSB bank cash point on Magdalen Street when he was pushed into a wall and punched in the face.

The suspect had been in his car when he got out and ran across the road, carried out the assault and then got back in his vehicle and drove off.

Police have appealed for dashcam footage following the assault which happened at about 5.30pm on Thursday, January 30.

Officers are particularly keen to identify the suspect's vehicle.

- Anyone who has information or dashcam footage of the incident should contact PC Wayne Gardiner on 101 quoting the crime reference 36/7837/20.

- Alternatively anyone who has information about the incident, but does not want to be named, can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

