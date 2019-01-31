Search

Man exposes himself and commits ‘lewd act’ in front of woman

31 January, 2019 - 14:35
Anderson's Meadow, where the Marriott's Way path goes through. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police are hunting for a man who exposed himself and committed a “lewd act” in front of a woman in Norwich.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was walking through Anderson’s Meadow at about 6.30pm on Saturday, January 19 when the incident happened.

A white man, wearing a black bomber jacket and a dark hooded top, is said to have walked in front of the woman before turning around and exposing himself to her.

A police spokesman said the man, who is between 5ft 8 to 5ft 10 in height, then committed a “lewd act”.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or saw a man acting suspiciously in the area at around the time of the incident, should contact PC James Richards at Hurricane Way Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

